BURS exceed tax collection target

BURS exceed tax collection target
BURS COMMISSIONER GENERAL: Jeanette Makgolo

The Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) has surpassed the revenue collection target in the 2022 tax collection period.

From Income Tax and VAT collections, BURS collected P35.1 billion exceeding the P34.8 billion target at the end of December 2022.

This was said in a press briefing by BURS Commissioner General, Jeanette Makgolo and Board Chair Dr Lesedi Senatla on Tuesday.

Board Chair, Dr Senatla said BURS carries a critical mandate of the development of this country and therefore the wellbeing of Batswana and sustainability of the growth of the economy depend on it.

He said he...

