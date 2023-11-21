BREAKING: Missing taxi driver found dead

In a grim turn of events, the missing Molepolole taxi driver, Phenyo Jakoba, has been discovered dead, with his body in an advanced state of decomposition.

The somber revelation was made by Kenanao Motswana, the Secretary of the Molepolole Taxi Association.

Jakoba’s lifeless body was found in an abandoned yard by children who happened to be passing by.

He was identified by his distinctive attire, comprising brown slippers and trousers, and was covered with a blanket.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The details of the investigation into Jakoba’s death remain unclear at this point.

However, the Molepolole Taxi Association and local authorities are undoubtedly working to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic end.

Kenanao Motswana expressed the association’s sorrow and extended condolences to Jakoba’s family and friends.

With his mother currently away, the burial, initially scheduled for this evening due to the bad state of the corpse, has been postponed to tomorrow morning.