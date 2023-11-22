I need advice regarding finances; I have plans, but I use up most of my money on entertainment, going out to have a good time with friends.

What this means is that according to you, having a good time with your friends is more important than your plans; you have prioritized entertainment over your plans. When/ if you decide to change that, talk to a counselor; s/he will ‘walk’ you through your problem so that you decide on the best option for yourself. See ‘Where to Get Help’ for a list of service providers.



