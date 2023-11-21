Boyfriend accused of stoning lover to death

A horrific incident befell Mmanoko village residents in Kweneng District in the early hours of Saturday morning when they woke up to the grisly murder of a 25-year-old woman, Dimakatso Jane who was stoned to death by her boyfriend.

The harrowing crime is said to have occurred at the woman’s place of residence around 0100hrs.

The alleged murderer, 27-year-old Theo Sono who originates from Ngwatsau in Ngwaketse District was arrested on the day and arraigned this week on Monday before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court facing a single count of murder.

Since the murder was fresh, the prosecutor Inspector Thema Marumolo pleaded with the court to have Sono remanded in custody as they were also still awaiting to book for the post-mortem.

Sono who opted to remain silent in court was remanded in custody to wait for his next mention scheduled for November 28th, 2023.