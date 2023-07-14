Connect with us

Botswana to prosecute war criminals

JUSTICE MINISTER: Shamukuni

As wars rage across the world, claiming innocent lives from Sudan, Myanmar and Ukraine, the Government has taken steps to recognize that, ‘A war crime committed elsewhere is a war crime committed in Botswana.’ Through a Serious Crimes of International Concern Bill of 2023 that is waiting for final stages before being passed into law, […]

