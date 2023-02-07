Connect with us

Botswana secures big loan
NEW DEAL: Minister Serame and Dr Alkhalifa

OPEC Fund cough up P1.29 billion

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance signed a loan agreement with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development.

The loan, worth US$100 million (just shy of P1.29 billion) is to finance the Botswana Programmatic Economic Resilience and Green Recovery Programme.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame explained the overall objective is to support Government’s efforts by strengthening its pandemic and crisis response, addressing the regulatory constraints for private sector recovery ...

In this article:
