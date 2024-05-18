Maun man makes a living from massage

Desperate times call for desperate measures, or so the old saying goes.

Five years ago, unemployed for the longest time, with little prospects of finding work, Teto Tshenolo Waloka was stuck in a bleak situation.

At a crossroads in life, the Maun man was forced to think outside the box, needing an unlikely solution to get his life back on track.

On the advice of a close cousin, Waloka, who previously worked as a waiter after studying at Career Dreams Centre, decided to venture into a female dominated industry, trying his hand at massage.

“I did my research and went ahead with it as I found out that it can be a good business,” the 33-year-old tells Voice Money.

It took him almost a year to save up enough money to enroll on an intense two-week training course at Shahnaz Herbal Institute in Gaborone.

Equipped with his new skills, Waloka returned to the tourist town, where he started Beauty Ivory Massage Spa.

With no fixed premises, the business operates on a mobile basis, making house calls on demand, massaging clients in the comfort of their own homes. They are also regularly engaged by lodges to come in and work their relaxing magic on guests.

“Our services are very affordable. We offer Swedish massage full body P360 an hour and P200 for 30 minutes. Deep tissue and hot stone full body P400 an hour and P200 for 30 minutes, hand massages cost P500 an hour while pregnancy massages start at P200,” revealed the male masseuse.

As well as the different types of massages, Beauty Ivory offer tuition for those wishing to venture into the industry.

Being a man in what is largely considered a woman’s world has not been without its difficulties for the nimble-fingered boss.

“I had a challenge where men would book through Whatsapp only to cancel at the last minute when they find out that it is me who will actually be massaging them. However, things are good now as I have two ladies helping me,” noted Waloka adding that ladies on the other hand have no problem with him massaging them.

Additionally, since most of the time the massages are done outdoors, on the banks of the Thamalakane River, the weather can prove problematic – although, with rain rare, it is more the need to find shade that proves more pressing.

“Sometimes we go into the delta with international tourists to offer our services with the assistance of Roots Spa CEO here in Maun,” added the Beauty Ivory CEO, who has big plans for the future.

“In the next five years I want to have a fully fledged beauty spa with nail technicians and make-up artists,” declared Waloka, who, through the power of his hands has really found his feet!

In need of a recharging boost to the body, book your massage now on 74471251.