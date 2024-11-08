Boko calms tense inauguration crowd

The atmosphere at the National Stadium was charged with a mix of anticipation and tension as Batswana gathered to witness the inauguration of Advocate Duma Boko as the 6th President of Botswana.

It was a historic day, marking a moment of political transformation, yet the crowd’s energy shifted as soon as some familiar faces arrived: former President Mokgweetsi Masisi, former Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

As each made their way into the stadium, waves of boos rippled through the stands, reflecting the crowd’s mixed feelings toward these leaders.

Despite the visible discomfort of the dignitaries, the new President remained composed, observing the scene with a calm presence.

When the time came for his address, President Boko took a decisive moment to ease the tension and redirect the energy of the day.

Stepping up to the podium, he raised a hand, urging the crowd to settle.

His voice was steady yet gentle, aiming to soothe rather than command. “Please, my fellow Batswana,” he began, “give former President Masisi some love. Hug him in your soul; embrace him in your heart. Whatever differences may have been, Botswana has set an example of true democracy for the whole world to witness. For that singular act, President Masisi’s name will remain inscribed prominently in our hearts. He has written his name in flaming letters into the portals of eternity.”

The crowd quieted, many nodding in respect as they absorbed the new leader’s words.

Boko’s plea seemed to work, with the atmosphere in the stadium softening, allowing the day’s focus to return to unity and progress.

The inauguration was attended by various regional leaders who watched in solidarity, including Julius Malema from South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, Paul Mashatile of the ANC, former President Ian Khama and dignitaries from Namibia and Lesotho.

As the ceremony continued, the sense of camaraderie grew, turning what had been a tense start into a celebration of Botswana’s political resilience and democratic spirit with local traditional groups and music taking centre stage