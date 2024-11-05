UDC to crack the whip on corruption

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has, in its maiden media briefing since seizing the reins of power, laid down a no-nonsense plan to tackle corruption and reclaim stolen public funds.

When addressing a fiery press conference this morning, the coalition’s strategic mastermind, Dr Patrick Molutsi vowed that the UDC will leave no stone unturned in tracking down every last Thebe siphoned off through shady dealings.

The UDC Head of Policy and Strategy emphasized that the coalition intends to implement vigorous investigations to identify and retrieve any stolen public funds.

He revealed that ongoing projects that were awarded to contractors under questionable circumstances would be carefully scrutinized and potentially terminated if found to lack proper procedures.

“We won’t be spending our time in Parliament merely criticizing the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), but where there’s evidence of corruption, we will intervene decisively. Our goal is to ensure that every penny taken unlawfully is returned to the public purse. It’s not negotiable,” he asserted, adding that the UDC’s approach would be driven by concrete issues rather than partisan criticism.

In addition to addressing corruption, the UDC also plans to cut costs in government, beginning with the travel expenditures of President Advocate Duma Boko.

Dr Molutsi mentioned that Boko’s international trips would be minimized, as would the size of his entourage. “We recognise the importance of leading by example, especially in terms of financial prudence,” Molutsi remarked. “This is just one of the many steps we’ll be taking to reduce unnecessary expenses,” he added.

The UDC’s Head of Communications, Moeti Mohwasa, affirmed the party’s commitment to transparency.

He announced that the UDC would issue a comprehensive update on their achievements after their first 100 days in office, emphasizing that they intend to hold themselves accountable to the public. “We want to make sure that every citizen understands the progress we’re making and the steps we’re taking to build a better Botswana,” Mohwasa added.