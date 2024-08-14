Blind man burns to death

A 76-year-old blind man from Nkaikela ward in Rakhuna was found dead after his makeshift kitchen caught fire on Friday afternoon (Aug 02).

It is alleged that his neighbour saw smoke and went to investigate only to find the old man burning.

Although he screamed for help, by the time neighbours put out the fire the pensioner was already badly burnt.

Ramatlabama police station commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed the incident.

“We received a report the same day afternoon and the police attended the report and rushed the man to Goodhope Primary Hospital. He was certified dead by a medical doctor and if things can go well he will be buried today,” explained Superintendent Matlho.

The old man lived alone and suspicions are that he was keeping himself by the fireplace when either his clothes caught fire or fell into it.

Police have advised that elderly people be taken care of by the relatives to make sure that they are always with someone around them.