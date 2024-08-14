A marathon organised by the Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Shashe West, Fidelis Molao dubbed; Save Our Rivers was held at Mathangwane in Shashe River last week Saturday.

The aim of the event was to raise awareness on the importance of river conservation, supporting its ecosystem and ensuring the sustainability of communities in its surrounding

The races kicked off at 0530 hours with a 21kilometre marathon followed by 10 and 5 kilometers respectively.

The winners under the 21-kilometre category are Bashi Shadreck and Matlhogonolo Semia. Othusitse Gabolwelwe and Kgomotso Benjamin won the 10 KM category whilst Leatso Mbanga and Bofelo Sedumbo emerged the 5KM champions.

Explaining the importance of saving our rivers, Molao said rivers are a source of water for people and livestock. He also noted that people use river water for gardens and to build their houses.

“The aim is to educate people on how to preserve and manage our rivers. Some even use the sand to build their houses, we therefore advice the community not to throw rubbles in rivers. We have those with livestock from Temo Letlotlo and Limid so this river is also beneficial to them as they can make water points in it for their cattle and goats. Lets do all we can to save it,” he said.

The minister went on to explain that Shashe River is the one supplying Shashe dam with the water that is damed and treated for drinking.

“For the dam to have water, the river has to be feeding it. We have to make sure this river is well taken care of. We do not want to see it with trees in it,” he added.

He closed by encouraging rehabilitation of neglected rivers.

Some of the games played on that day include volleyball , traditional dance and tug of war.