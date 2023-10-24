Bath time ends in tears

A baby’s bath time ended in tragic tears on Friday, when a young dad allegedly blew his fuse with his baby mama for refusing to let him wash their child.

26-year-old Andy Nick Sematlho was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with the murder of his on/off girlfriend, Sedilame Sikalefhe.

It is said that on the fateful day, Sematlho turned up at his lover’s place in Ranjelele ward, Lentsweletau, announcing his desire to bath their son.

However, Sikalefhe, 28, seemingly refused, as their relationship had recently soured and she no longer trusted him.

Enraged, the Molepolole man reportedly reacted by marching the toddler inside the house, with an alarmed Sikalefhe giving chase.

Minutes later, the young woman is said to have stumbled back outside, screaming that Sematlho had stabbed her with a knife, before she collapsed to the ground.

Close sources revealed the suspect was later arrested by the cops after he closed himself inside the house, while Sikalefhe, who was struggling for her life with multiple stab wounds, was rushed to Lentsweletau Clinic where she later died. Her butchered body remains at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

During his brief arraignment, Sematlho seemed remarkably calm for a man with a fresh murder charge hanging over him.

Given the chance to address court, the accused killer revealed he had a scheduled hospital date he was keen to keep.

“I was supposed to be taken to the hospital for an x-ray but they haven’t taken me to the hospital,” Sematlho declared, before court assured him he would get the help he wants.

Remanded in custody, he will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, set for 2 November.