A dad’s deadly mistake

Suspected arsonist allegedly burns son alive in house fire meant for baby mama

A 35-year-old father is suspected to have accidently burned his son alive in a house fire he set with the apparent intention of killing the child’s mother.

Instead, Orapetse Morategi Toteng is now facing two murder charges, as the inferno he allegedly started claimed the lives of his ex-girlfriend’s mum, Sedireng Keotlogetse, 55, as well as his beloved boy, eight-year-old David Keotlogetse.

He faces a further three attempted murder charges, as three others narrowly escaped the deadly blaze.

The tragedy occurred in Sesung village, some 85km from Molepolole, early on Sunday morning, 30 November.

It seems Toteng had argued with his baby mama earlier in the day and was furious when she refused to let him take their son out to celebrate his birthday.

According to sources close to the case, the enraged man returned in the dead of night, hungry to take his revenge on his 25-year-old ex.

Believing she was sleeping in her mother’s two-and-a-half house, Toteng is said to have doused the building in petrol before setting it on fire.

However, she was in fact asleep in a different hut in the yard, while her mother slept with the children.

“He thought the girlfriend’s mother had gone to the funeral and was away, so believed his girlfriend moved to the mum’s house to sleep with the children since the house had enough space,” explained the well-informed source.

The insider revealed the couple’s relationship had long been on rocky ground.

They previously split up but decided to get back together.

However, by then she had already taken a new lover.

“The girlfriend was terrified to end her affair, as her new beau once threatened her, showing her a gun and promising to shoot her if she leaves him. She then decided to communicate with Toteng through the messages,” explained the source.

Sparking the fatal fall-out, Toteng sent a friend to the girlfriend’s place, requesting he be allowed to take his son to make a birthday party for him, but she refused.

“Later Toteng went himself intending to pick up his son and the girlfriend again refused. He got furious, especially to find the new boyfriend at his lover’s place. He went back home and told a relative he needed petrol for the car, then went to buy petrol and poured it inside tomato sauce bottles,” continued the source.

Toteng is said to have ventured to the outskirts of the village to test one petrol bomb. After he realised it exploded, he went back home.

At around 0100 hrs, he allegedly carried out his deadly plan, torching the house and destroying properties valued at P32, 240.

According to Letlhakeng Assistant Superintendent, Lekopanye Molwantwa, they only received the report four hours later, at 0500 hours.

“It seems the intended target, a 25-year-old woman, was asleep in a separate hut and was woken by her mother and younger siblings’ screams for help. Five people were sleeping in the house: a 55-year-old woman, 17- year-old girl, boys aged eight and nine together with a five-year-old girl. They were rushed to Letlhakeng Clinic and referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital,” revealed the top cop, adding neighbours rushed to the scene to help extinguish the flames and rescue the victims.

Having sustained terrible burns all over their bodies, Sedireng died from her wounds at around 3pm on Sunday (30 November) afternoon, while her grandson passed away four hours later.

The nine-year-old boy has since been discharged while the other two remain hospitilised.

After launching a manhunt, police eventually caught-up with Toteng on Tuesday (2 December) morning at Mokokomadi lands near Maboane.

They found him fast asleep, exhausted and trying to rest-up after walking a long distance.

In court, Prosecutor, Sergeant Bakang Selaledi secured Toteng’s remand, noting the victims are still traumatised and shocked.

“If released on bail he might accomplish his mission to finish off the mother to his son. The family and community are also shocked and outraged by the incident, the gravity of the offence attracts life time sentence,” said Sergeant Selaledi.

Unsurprisingly given the gravity of his alleged sins, Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo agreed, remanding the suspected killer in custody.

He is not due back in court until 5 March 2026.

Barely reacting to the court’s decision, a dazed Toteng looked lost in thought, battling his own inner demons and the horror of realising he is accused of killing his son in the most barbaric way.

Sedireng and David were laid to rest on Sunday, 7 December.