A Buffalo scare

Nkange constituents hold breath over possible FMD outbreak.

A lone buffalo that was killed in Dagwi village in the North east has left farmers in the Zone 3C (Nkange constituency) worried about a possible outbreak of the dreaded foot and mouth disease.

Maitengwe, Tutume, Nkange and the neighbouring villages were declared a red zone in September 2022 following the outbreak of FMD in Butale village.

The prohibition was meant to control the disease and contain it before it could spread to other zones.

Residents were only allowed to apply for a permit to buy and slaughter cattle from green zones.

The prohibition was however relaxed in January last year, with movement of live cloven-hoofed animals in and out of Zone 3c for slaughter being allowed with a veterinary permit.

Movement of products derived from cloven-hoofed animals like trophies, hides, fresh milk and others, in and out of Zone 3c was also allowed if one had a permit from the veterinary office.

In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday, Maitengwe South Councillor, Million Masumbika who alerted the Wildlife Department about the lone buffalo in Dagwi said they are still holding their breath.

Masumbika said feared the buffalo could be the beginning of new prohibitions in the zone.

“It is a very strange and scary thing. In my entire adult life in Maitengwe, I’ve never seen a buffalo here. This cannot be good for a zone that has suffered for so long under livestock prohibitions,” he said.

Masumbika said his biggest fear is that while only one beast was spotted, there could be many in the region.

“A buffalo is a very unpredictable animal, and this sighting poses a serious danger for our people,” he said.

The councillor also said he has pleaded with the Wildlife and Veterinary departments to use drone technology to further comb the bush in the area.

“That’ll put us at ease while we await test results on FMD,” said Masumbika.