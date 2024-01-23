Father and sons accused of killing three children get bail

Three men accused of the brutal murder of three minors in Kweneg district were this week granted bail by the Lobatse High Court.

The accused trio, Rakola John Rakola aged 79, and his two sons, Basebonye Rakola, 50 and, Katlego Rakola, a 32-year-old Yarona FM journalist stood facing the charge of murder in court on Wednesday.

The Rakolas are suspected to have murdered nine-year-old Phenyo Ratlhaga, his cousin Mmelili Ratlhaga and their neighbour Pako Mokgalagadi during the festive season.

The murdered minors bodies were found in a tightly sealed 1000-litre empty white plastic water container near Rakola’s kraal in Dithoteng lands about 3 kilometres from Boatlaname village on December 29th, 2023.

The boys were reported missing on Thursday, 28th December 2023 and a search team was dispatched immediately.

The following day the gruesome discovery of the dead bodies was made and the suspects were immediately arrested and arraigned before Molepolole Magistrate’s court on Thursday, January, 3rd 2024.

They were later remanded in custody to avoid possible interference with investigations and to allow for a possibility of further arrests.

However, this week Monday, the suspects launched a successful urgent application for bail before the High Court.

The three suspects were given bail on condition that they each bind themselves with the sum of P3000; provide a surety binding himself with the sum of P1000.

Rakola and Katlego were also ordered to report to Gaborone, Broadhurst police after every two weeks, while Basebonye will report before Kutlwano police in Francistown.

Their next court appearance for mention before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court was set for February 17, 2024.