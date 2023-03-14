A natural glow

Meet the boss
Using the land to make people look good
A qualified accountant, Didintle Moreki has put her career on hold, swapping Ledgers for looks as she focuses on her unique range of home-grown beauty products.
Founded in 2019, Organic Naturals Skincare uses indigenous plants to produce a variety of skincare products – currently their product line consists of 12 items, such as soaps, clay masks, serums, toners and body oils.
For Moreki, 26, the company was a dream three years in the making, borne out of the frustration of failing to find moisturisers and creams that suited her ...
In this article:acne, AOCS [American Oil Chemists’ Society], ATISA program, body oils, Botho University, Certificate of Cosmetics Formulation, Choppies Hyper stores, clay masks, Cosmetic Formulator, Didintle Moreki, dry skin, Forbes Africa, Forbes Africa 2022/2023 Magazine, Health Alternatives, hyper-pigmentation, Kanye, LEA Leather Incubator, Maun, Moringa, morula, mowana (baobab), Nairobi Vocational Training Institute (Kenya), Niacinamide Botanical Serum, Organic Naturals Skincare, Pulse Pharmacies, serums, soaps, The Health Hut, TNT Pharmacy, toners, YouthConnekt Africa Hub beneﬁciary
