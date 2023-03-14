A natural glow

Meet the boss

Using the land to make people look good

A qualified accountant, Didintle Moreki has put her career on hold, swapping Ledgers for looks as she focuses on her unique range of home-grown beauty products.

Founded in 2019, Organic Naturals Skincare uses indigenous plants to produce a variety of skincare products – currently their product line consists of 12 items, such as soaps, clay masks, serums, toners and body oils.

For Moreki, 26, the company was a dream three years in the making, borne out of the frustration of failing to find moisturisers and creams that suited her ...