Your body, your masterpiece

Discover tailored Body sculpting with Perfectionate Aesthetic Spa’s Lipo Cavitation

The swimsuit season is almost here and what better way to prepare for the warm temps than to think holistically about one’s aesthetic appeal.

As you may already know, Voice Woman began this journey at the beginning of July and has successfully shed a few kilos after revisiting the revolutionary low-carb, healthy fat lifestyle called Banting.

A dress size and 9kgs down, from a scary 121kg a month ago, Yours Truly is now looking to tone up and focus on the rather stubborn midriff, thighs and triceps, thus sits with owner of Perfectionate Aesthetic Spa, Ella Selebogo, to learn more about the new non-invasive and relatively affordable lipo cavitation, a procedure that breaks up fat deposits and helps to reduce cellulite while improving circulation.

A Maun native born and raised in Gaborone, the married mum-of-four began her career in the beauty business six years back following unprecedented retrenchment.

“I was in corporate for a good 8 years before, fortunately or unfortunately, I was retrenched in 2018 and decided to venture into entrepreneurship. Although at the time I was clueless about what I was going to do exactly, I knew I was truly passionate about nails. So, I bought myself a nail kit and started doing my family and close friends’ nails, eventually offering a mobile nail service to my growing clientele; a move that led to meeting a patron who invited me to set up at her spa,” she recounts.

Quite a window of opportunity for the self-taught nail technician as she says the mobile service business can be inconvenient and unreliable: “Sometimes you get to a client’s residence and they are not there. So, after this particular customer told me about plans to open a beauty spa and offered to house my nail parlour at her establishment, I seized the opportunity to expand, which motivated me to formalise my business. At the time, I was only running the nail bar and so, early this year in February, she said she was no longer interested in running the spa and offered to sell it to me; thus, I became the sole owner of Perfectionate Aesthetic Spa. We’ve had a good relationship since 2020 when I joined her here in Block 10. I’d treat her clients as though they were mine, and subsequently learnt a lot and built rapport with them,” she explains.

Indeed, a positive story of a successful collaboration between two inspired businesswomen, Selebogo says they have quite an impressive client base, “It’s been a fulfilling journey. We’ve developed a robust social media marketing strategy; boasting 7.5k followers on Facebook and over 1.3k on Instagram, and always strive to cross-sell so our clients enjoy an all-encompassing package. I always remind my staff that when a client comes in for a facial or manicure, for example, they must cross-sell a back scrub, or a massage, etc. We have some clients coming all the way from Kasane and Serowe to do their lipo cavitation here; which is one of our biggest sellers,” she says, adding they use state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

And just how does this technology work? Selebogo explains: “Costing P575 per session, the non-surgical, pain-free procedure is a fat removal technique that breaks down, liquefies and shrinks fat cells, targeting he tummy, arms, thighs/hips, love handles and bra areas. The fat is then metabolised and released through the lymphatic system and expelled naturally. This treatment is a 3-step process that includes cavitation, vacuum therapy and RF skin-tightening. Both men and women struggling with accumulated fat deposits benefit from this. We usually recommend between 4 to 6 sessions, depending on how quick one’s metabolism is; we emphasise that it is not a quick fix. This procedure is for a client who is intentional about shaping up and looking good. Patience is also key and one must do that part: keep working out and eating right,” she advises.

Apart from the popular lipo procedure, rejuvenating back scrub, laser hair removal and mani/pedicures, Perfectionate Aesthetics Spa offers a wide range of treatments, including massage therapy, wax and facial treatment, body vibration platform and infra-red sauna blanket. “We offer 4 to 6 types of massages. We recently added the LED facial treatment, which helps with anti-aging and acne. The body vibration platform, a scientifically superior method of muscle toning and body reshaping, the system transmits a fast sequence of vibrations designed to stimulate the muscle walls of the body and improves blood circulation. It is offered immediately after the lipo cavitation session as a package. The infra-red sauna blanket, on the other hand, helps ease body aches and muscle tension while cleansing the body of tensions among other benefits,” she says, adding that they recently introduced a package for adolescents.

To stand out from the crowd, Perfectionate Aesthetics Spa prides itself on offering good customer service among other things: “It is of utmost importance. A lot of my clients are repeat clients and referrals; that communicates something good is being said about us! We have a rewards card system where after any 5 treatments, you can enjoy a 50% discount on the next treatment. With a high-quality offering like ours and, all a client wants is results, and we deliver, thanks to our skilled staff, quality organic products, equipment and attractive prices; we have maintained the same prices since opening as we understand times are tough. In the same light we are a business, therefore we must make a profit. I also try to be as present as often as possible; visibility of owner is key,” she concludes, and adds they’re currently running specials so brides and bridal parties should check them out for surprise package specials.