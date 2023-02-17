Troubled chief in court for wife beating

'No man is happy when his wife is not home"- Kgosi Sebele

Former Bakwena Regent, Kgosi Edwin Kgosikwena Sebele has landed in court once again, this time for allegations of wife battering.

The 78-year-old former president of customary court of appeal who was once jailed for two years on a conviction of stock theft has been charged with assault common and was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on January 13th, 2023.

Last week Monday when he appeared for mention before Chief Magistrate Gaseitsiwe Tonoki, prosecution told the court that the chief’s wife has run away from hom...