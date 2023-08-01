Value chain development takes off

Local companies to produce leather PPEs for mines The Local Enterprise Authority and German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ) have entered into an agreement for training of local leather manufacturers to produce leather Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the local market. Five private sector stakeholders in the textile manufacturing sector have been selected as the […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Ambassador of Germany to Botswana, and Ministry of Agriculture, Botswana Chamber of Mines, Deputy Ambassador Bopp-Hamrouni, Deputy Ambassador EU Delegation to Botswana and SADC, Deputy Permanent Secretary from Ministry of Entrepreneurship Joel Ramaphoi, EU-SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), European Union, German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ), Godfrey Molefe, LEA Acting Chief Executive Officer, leather Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Local Enterprise Authority, local Procurement Act of 2022, Margit Hellwig-Bötte, Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Silvia Bopp-Hamrouni, Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors (SIPS) programme
Click to comment