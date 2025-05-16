Unruly Uncle

Man Detained for Allegedly Threatening Niece
An angry uncle has talked his way into trouble after allegedly threatening to kill his niece during a row at the family home in Shashemooke on Saturday.
Unemployed Boitumelo Tsogang, 44, reportedly made the following warning to his late sister’s daughter, Gaone Tsogang, 29: “Keta go bola o latela mmago (I will kill you so you follow your mother).”
Fearing for her safety, Gaone lodged a complaint with the police who subsequently arrested her uncle.
It is reported the disagreement began when Gaone tried to mediate after Boitumelo had a misunderstanding with his mother.
Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court this week, Boitumelo’s mood soured further when he was remanded in custody.
“Court is postponing the matter until the accused person has been taken for fingerprinting to ascertain if he has any previous convictions,” ruled Magistrate Tshepo Magetse, rescheduling the matter for Tuesday, May 20.