UN pushes for sustainable development

ESG may save the environment for future generations

As Botswana experiences a surge in construction of malls, factories, and mines, the call for robust environmental protection measures has never been more urgent.

The need to balance development with the well-being of local communities was this week a focal point at the United Nations Open House in Gaborone.

The event brought together developers, financiers, and journalists to brainstorm sustainable strategies.

Discussions revealed that certain developers prioritise profit over community welfare, leading to irresponsible practices like building on waterways, deforestation, and waste dumping on communal lands.

Speakers highlighted the reluctance of some developers to be transparent and accountable, often using their wealth to stifle demands for project information.

In response, the UN Global Compact (UNGC) facilitated a collaborative effort among the private sector, government, and media to forge a path towards environmental preservation for future generations.

Chawapiwa Masole, UNGC Country Manager, emphasised their role in encouraging companies to adopt sustainable business practices and to positively impact their communities.

“One of the initiatives we have is that we facilitate training to capacitate those companies and the private sector on issues of sustainability through such platforms as we had today in the Open House.

We open it up to the private sector and our stakeholders.

We open up to the media to discuss issues that are affecting them around sustainability and Environmentally Sustainable Goals (ESG)”.

She said that the initiative is membership based and that several companies from all sectors in Botswana have come forward to join.

There are four participant companies, and it is hoped that more companies will join.

Masole said that they hope to build a strong relationship with the media which is a player and conveyor of information to all stakeholders.

She said that the media has for many years reported about environmental issues, mining licenses, human-wildlife issues, as well as illegal dumping of waste but there is need to capacitate media practitioners around such issues.

She said that there are many laws, policies, and regulations that the media must appreciate in order to interrogate developmental issues, expose wrongdoing, and hold all accountable.

Some of the companies that have joined the UNGC are Kgalagadi Resources Development Company/Solar Power, African Sun Energy and Green Loop ESG Consultants whilst Botswana Post, and Absa Bank of Botswana were represented at the event.

The UNGC advocates for businesses to uphold human rights, reject forced and child labour, and eliminate workplace discrimination.

Environmentally, it promotes a precautionary approach, encourages corporate environmental responsibility, and supports the spread of eco-friendly technologies.