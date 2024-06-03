Travelodge Hotels reopens Oasis Motel

A lengthy sabbatical from the local hospitality landscape has come to an end for one of Botswana’s landmark establishments, Oasis Motel, in Tlokweng.

Having now joined the Travelodge Hotels Group, Oasis Motel officially reopened and rebranded into a more modern, high-end motel coupled with a shopping mall.

Founded in 1979, the iconic Oasis Motel has been a cherished part of Botswana’s hospitality landscape, welcoming locals and travellers alike.

According to Oasis Motel General Manager, Lorraine Pinagare, the new-look Oasis Motel offers more value to their customers in terms of amenities and quality service.

“We’ve carefully blended nostalgia with modern comfort, ensuring that our guests will have an unforgettable experience,” Pinagare said, sharing her excitement about the new facilities on offer.

“The new state-of-the-art, modern restaurant features coffee and meal stations where our staff will be looking forward to serving you. Whether you’re a business traveler, a family on vacation, or attending a conference, the Oasis Motel promises a rejuvenated experience that combines tradition with innovation,” she added.

Adjacent to this modernized motel lies the Oasis Mall – a new shopping complex well-regarded by Tlokweng and surrounding communities for its convenience. The mall offers access to various retail needs, making it an ideal complement to the Oasis Motel experience.

The Oasis Motel comprises 75 upgraded rooms with Wi-Fi, modern-day charging ports, an outdoor swimming pool, and secure parking with 24-hour security.

The revamped conferencing spaces cater to every need, from the largest conference room with a 350-seating capacity to smaller rooms for intimate gatherings.

Travelodge Hotels CEO, Justin Jose, clarified the group’s role in relaunching Oasis Motel.

“We are the current owners of Oasis Motel. We bought the property in 2020, just two months before the COVID-19 lockdown. The plan was to refurbish the rooms and expand the retail footprint of the old Oasis Motel,” he said.

“Since COVID-19, the travel landscape has changed, and so we decided to reduce the number of rooms from 112 to 75 and expand the footprint of the shopping center. We now have the current model that is serving the local community in Tlokweng.”

Travelodge Hotels Group Sales and Marketing Manager, Gerald Mzwinila, concluded, “We are looking forward to introducing our rejuvenated property to our local and international guests. We also have a few projects underway in Francistown, Maun, and Letlhakane, which we’ll be seeing the fruits of within the next two to seven years– so stay tuned.”

The Francistown hotel is expected to have 80 rooms accompanied by a 400-seater conference center and is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

The planned projects for Maun and Letlhakane are expected to have 100 rooms and 60 rooms respectively, with each establishment having a conference center.