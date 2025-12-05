News

Two die as combi overturns on A3

Christinah Motlhabane
Christinah Motlhabane
A combi travelling from Sebina to Francistown overturned along the notorious pothole-ridden A3 Road this morning (Friday 5 December), resulting in the death of two passengers.

The fatal accident occurred sometime between 0700 and 0800 hours, just past the bridge at the exit of Mathangwane village near Lesego Farm.

Confirming the tragedy, Tatitown Station Commander, Oscar Bayane said officers arrived at the devastating scene to find bodies scattered everywhere.

“We rushed them to three different hospitals being Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, Francistown Academic Hospital and Riverside Clinic. Those who unfortunately passed on are a man and a woman. The man is aged 38 and we have not yet confirmed the woman’s age or the deceased’s place of origin,” revealed the Station Commander.

Still piecing together exactly what happened, Supt Bayane said they suspect the combi, which was carrying 13 passengers, overturned and tumbled off the road to the right side.

“Some of the passengers who can speak said the driver was trying to overtake and lost control,” added the top cop, who pleaded with motorists to exercise caution on the Mathangwane road, as it is currently undergoing intense road works.

The combi resembles a crumpled mess, with the windscreen, side, and back windows all smashed, and the front doors blood-splattered and mangled.

