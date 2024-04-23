Vintage meets traditional at Motse wa Setso Cultural Fest

The second edition of the annual Motse wa Setso Cultural Festival is creating a buzz in the second capital city, Francistown.

Known as a melting pot of both traditional music and local cuisine, this all inclusive Family Fun Day event is slated for April, 27 at the Old Francistown Stadium.

The brain child of Councilor Ontiretse Bakaile, a founding member of Dinkwe-nkgoga Traditional group and Francistown Cultural Ensemble, Motse wa Setso aims to promote and celebrate the country’s diverse cultures through dance, music and fashion.

In an interview on Tuesday (April 16th, 2024) morning Bakaile, who’s now the event’s Patron told Voice Entertainment that they went for the Vintage and African Attire theme to cater for both the young and old.

“The show is headlined by Johnny Mokhali and Culture Spears, so we expect both a very mature and also a young crowd,” he said.

“We want revellers to turn up clad in the yesteryear outfits, with others rocking their African attires,” Bakaile said.

The Councilor said fun lovers can expect an epic day of fun which will start as early as 900hrs with an official opening by the Assistant Minister of Youth, Gender Sports and Culture Buti Billy.

“This should be an outing for the entire family. Kids will have their jumping castles, horse riding, quad bikes, trampoline, chess and even snooker,” he said.

The councilor said the event which is part of Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) calendar of events has not received any financial backing from government or private companies.

“We still appeal to private companies to come on board and support what by stature is one of the biggest cultural events in Francistown,” Bakaile said.

The patron also urged government departments and parastatals to purchase stalls at P5000 each where they can sell their products and services to thousands of potential clients in a more relaxed atmosphere.

The complete line-up includes the four string guitar maestro Solly Sebotso of ‘Pidipidi’ fame, Dinkwenkgoga, Nkwita, Mazganda.Com, Bantolo, Francistown Cultural Ensemble, and local DJs such as Bunz, DVJ Dreazy, Bafana and Cue Deck.

Tickets are on sale at webtickets and in front of Pick N Pay Blue Jacket Street