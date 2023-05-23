The power of the pencil

Talented youngster etches out a living At the age of ten, Boineelo Motshidisi realised his ability with the pencil was a little bit special. The youngster’s illustrations were so good his classmates would often come calling, begging him to draw in their school books whenever their homework required it. His prowess with the pencil did […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Art by Bmotshidisi, Boineelo Motshidisi, Business, Making ends meet, Reagile Kopi and Veezo View
Click to comment