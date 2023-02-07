The legal doctor

Fearless, formidable, fashionable

From the humblest of beginnings, through hard graft and a relentless desire to succeed, the brilliant Precious Masuku-Gondwe has worked her way to the very top of the legal profession.

The internationally acclaimed corporate lawyer is named amongst the top 30 most influential female lawyers in Africa and came in sixth in Botswana's most influential women of 2022.

A philanthropist and entrepreneur, Masuku-Gondwe’s law firm, Precious and Partners, is one of the country’s leading corporate legal practices.

In between tight court appearances, the imp...