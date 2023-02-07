Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The legal doctor

By

Published

The legal doctor
FEARLESS: Precious Gondwe

Fearless, formidable, fashionable

From the humblest of beginnings, through hard graft and a relentless desire to succeed, the brilliant Precious Masuku-Gondwe has worked her way to the very top of the legal profession.

The internationally acclaimed corporate lawyer is named amongst the top 30 most influential female lawyers in Africa and came in sixth in Botswana's most influential women of 2022.

A philanthropist and entrepreneur, Masuku-Gondwe’s law firm, Precious and Partners, is one of the country’s leading corporate legal practices.

In between tight court appearances, the imp...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Royalty in the newsroom Royalty in the newsroom

Entertainment

Royalty in the newsroom

The king that became a media queen From her very first taste of the media industry, job shadowing at the Daily News as a...

1 week ago
Maney Ubuntu goes solo Maney Ubuntu goes solo

Entertainment

Maney Ubuntu goes solo

Former Ubuntu Band member, Maney has released his first single since leaving the group last December, officiating his debut as a solo artist. Gata...

24/01/2023
Sporting legend Sporting legend

Entertainment

Sporting legend

Botswana sport hall of famer Botswana’s celebrated woman football referee and Confederations of African Football (CAF) Referees elite instructor and match commissioner Sebaetseng Glenda...

17/01/2023
Sensational Sebina Sensational Sebina

Latest News

Sensational Sebina

In a league of her own 2022 has been a year to remember for Soul sensation, Mpho Sebina. The 33-year-old singer/song-writer stole the show...

27/12/2022
On top of the world On top of the world

Entertainment

On top of the world

Magical memories from the mountains Sat in front of his television set back in 2013, Simmon Phuthego stumbled across a 45-second commercial that would...

29/11/2022
A royal on a bike A royal on a bike

Entertainment

A royal on a bike

A chief and a guide For well over a decade, he has been living life on the edge, patrolling the Mashatu wilderness in the...

16/08/2022
Teen queen at the top Teen queen at the top

Entertainment

Teen queen at the top

Two-time national champ at just 17 At the age of 10, Refilwe Gabatshwarwe turned her hand to chess, picking up the pieces for the...

31/05/2022
Big interview with Son of the soil Big interview with Son of the soil

Entertainment

Big interview with Son of the soil

Conservationist and community developer Meet Tiego Jordan Mpho, a passionate conservationist and community developer. Born in Maun, 45 years ago Mpho has ditched the...

24/05/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.