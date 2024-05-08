Man in court for killing baby mama and injuring the baby

A 29 year old Ontibile Toteng who is accused of murdering his teenage baby mama and injuring their 3 year old daughter in Lephephe village last week Thursday, appeared before Molepolole Magistrate court on Monday this week where he was remanded in custody pending bail hearing.

Toteng is facing two counts; murder of the 17 year old young mother, who was also his ex girlfriend; Amantle Matlhogonolo Betsaphofu and unlawfully wounding of the child; Arona Betsaphofu during the brutal attack that left this small village in Kweneng District in shock.

Particulars of the offences are that Toteng caused the death of the 17- year-old by stabbing her with a knife and further wounded their daughter by stabbing her with a knife on the right forearm.

According to Sojwe Police Station Commander, Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang, Toteng who had recently broken up with the young mother following a misunderstanding seemingly did not take kindly to it.

“He went to her house and summoned her to meet him outside, and she refused,” Lemogang explained what was reported to the police.

The irate boyfriend is said to have then attacked the teenager, who fled to the neighbour’s yard.

The girl tried to run while carrying the toddler, but the knife wielding man was too fast for them and caught up with her and inflicted the deadly injuries on her, and wounding the child.

Both mother and daughter were rushed to hospital but the woman was certified dead upon arrival.

Her body awaits post mortem that forms part of police investigation process.

During arraignment in court on Monday, prosecution pleaded that the accused be remanded in custody pending finalisation of the investigations.

Toteng opted to remain silent.

Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki ruled that bail hearing be adjourned to the next sitting scheduled for May 20th, 2024.