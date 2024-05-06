Man kills baby mama and injures baby

A 28- year-old man is being questioned by the police in relation to the murder of a 17-year old girl in Lephephe last Friday.

According to Sojwe Police Station Commander, Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang, the young man is accused of stabbing his teenage ex-girlfriend several times with a knife, and seriously injurying their three year old child.

Lemogang said the suspect went to the deceased’s place and summoned her to meet him outside, an order she refused as they had broken up following a misunderstanding.

The Voice heard that the raging boyfriend then attacked the teenager, who fled to the neighbours’ yard with the ex-boyfriend in hot pursuit.

The young mother who was carrying her baby however could not escape the knife-wielding ex lover.

He caught up with her, and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife, leaving her with deep gashes on one breast and the shoulder.

The minor child also sustained injuries to the arm. The matter was reported to the police who rushed the woman to the clinic.

According to the police, the young woman was certified dead by a medical doctor upon her arrival at the hospital.

“We managed to arrest the suspect the same day, and he is detained in the holding cells, and will be arraigned before court soon,” said Superintendent Lemogang.