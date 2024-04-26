Boosting the economy through art

Motse Wa Setso festival to shake up the informal sector.

The second edition of Motse Wa Setso cultural festival slated for this Saturday at the Old Francistown Stadium has been hailed as a big opportunity for the informal sector to thrive.

”With hundreds of fun lovers expected to turn-up for the well publicised event featuring Tswana Afro-Pop legend Johnny Mokhali and Culture Spears, vendors will definitely make a killing,” said Francistown Deputy Mayor Lesego Kwambala.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday Kwambala said retail outlets, accommodation facilities, taxis, tailors, security companies just to mention a few are to make a lot of money as the fun lovers will need their services.

“I am sure tailors are busy as we speak; designing African attire outfits as the festival is about culture and African gear. Some of the artists and night crawlers are also going to book in lodges, guest houses and hotels as they come to attend the event,” he said

“Taxis will be working nonstop transporting people to the Old Francistown Stadium for the festival and back,” said Kwambala.

The Deputy Mayor urged fun lovers to come in large numbers, for an opportunity to learn about different African cultures, and also experience Francistown is capable of.

“I also call on all the stakeholders to lend a helping hand as they’re also direct beneficiaries of events like this one,” Kwambala said.

The event founder and also the main sponsor Ontiretse Nthinthi Bakaile assured revelers that the place will be safe for both the young and old.

“We have engaged security companies who’ll patrol the venue using dogs and on horseback,” he said.