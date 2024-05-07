Unholy Sunday

Three young people hang to death in Kweneng last Sunday

Police stations in Kweneng district are investigating three suicide cases which were committed by young people this past Sunday in and around Molepolole village.

The cases involve a 17 year old girl of Magokotswane ward in Molepolole, a 14 year old boy of Kootilane ward in Thamaga and a 26 year old man of Modimo ward in Letlhakeng.

The trio is reported to have taken their lives by hanging themselves in different incidents that took place on a same day but in different villages.

Explaining the incident of the 17 year old girl, Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, said the girl was discovered hanging from the house rafters by a friend on Sunday afternoon.

At the time of incident the girl is said to have been home alone. Her corpse was discovered by a male friend who is said to have gone to her house to check on her after his attempted calls to her mobilephone went on unanswered.

“The friend tried to call on several attempts. He became suspicious and went to her place where he kept calling and realized the phone was ringing inside the house. He then broke the window, and when he peeped through the window, he found the girl hanging on the rafters, ” explained Molapong.

The matter is still under police investigation.

That evening another case of suicide was reported at Thamaga police station where a 14 year old form 2 student was said to have hung himself with his school tie inside a wardrobe.

The boy is said to have taken his life after his mother refused to travel with him to attend a church service in the neighbouring Gaborone city, located about 44 kilometers away.

Thamaga police station commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed that they were investigating the suicide incident.

What was reported to the police was that on Sunday evening when the boy’s 52 year old father got home, he could not find his socks and he went looking for them inside the boy’s bedroom ad when he tried to search inside the wardrobe he found his dead son hanging from the rail tightly tied with his school tie.

The police are still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile in Letlhakeng village the police are investigating a suicide case of a 26 year old man whose body was found hanging from a tree at Dikalanyane lands near Sesung village in Letlhakeng area on Sunday morning.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent Lekopanye Molwantwa of Letlhakeng Police Station, explained that the man’s corpse was discovered by young boys who were looking for donkeys in the nearby bush.

“While searching, the young boys saw the man hanging on a tree and they ran back home to report to their father,” explained Molwantwa.

The shocked father is said to have hurried back to the place of incidence and accompanied by the boys.

The deceased is said to have arrived this past Friday from neighbouring Dutlwe village where he resides.

He was scheduled to travel with his father to an undisclosed place and the trip is said to have never materialised.

According to the police all the three deceased persons did not leave any suicide note and they are all lying in hospital mortuaries while police investigations are ongoing.

The three incidents come just a day after mass burial of 45 Batswana pilgrims who perished in a bus accident in South Africa last month; 44 were laid in Molepolole while the 45th, who was the bus driver was buried in Thamaga.