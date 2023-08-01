Undone by the booze

Burglar caught at bar with stolen loot Unable to resist spending his loot, immediately after breaking into a house and stealing close to P10, 000, a thirsty burglar headed straight to the bar for a well earned drink. Unfortunately for Chipanzi Santhuma, he overindulged at the bar and was busted with a drink in his […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Chipanzi Santhuma, Court Stories, Diphuduhuhu, Molepolole-Magistrates-court, Montshwari Basimolodi
Click to comment