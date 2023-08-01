Connect with us

Undone by the booze

THIRSTY THIEF: Santhuma

Burglar caught at bar with stolen loot Unable to resist spending his loot, immediately after breaking into a house and stealing close to P10, 000, a thirsty burglar headed straight to the bar for a well earned drink. Unfortunately for Chipanzi Santhuma, he overindulged at the bar and was busted with a drink in his […]

