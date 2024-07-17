Teen arraigned for shebeen murder

A man who left Mabesekwa residents in shock on Friday after he allegedly killed a 35-year-old woman was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court this morning.

The 19-year-old Ernest Otlhadile of Tshukutshwane ward in Mabesekwa allegedly killed Gofaone Oabile at Ntige cattle post.

Securing the accused persons remand in court, Prosecutor Paphidzo Kuda pleaded with court to remand the accused in custody citing that it is a fresh matter.

“The incident occurred on Friday, and we are yet to record the statements from the possible witnesses. After committing the offence, the accused fled the scene and was arrested the very same day at a different cattle post. So, we fear if granted bail he might abscond again,” said Prosecutor Kuda.

Otlhadile preferred to remain silent when asked if he had anything to say. He was therefore remanded in custody and will be back in court August 6th.

Allegations are that the accused person and the now deceased were drinking alcohol at a shebeen and the accused told her he was assaulted by some boys, mentioning their names.

When the now deceased told him that one of the boys was her brother, Otlhadile allegedly stood up and stabbed her.

Oabile was ferried to Nyangabwe Referral Hospital where she tragically died the same day.