Woman brutally murdered at a shebeen

Tonota police are investigating the brutal murder of a 35-year-old woman at Bonwanotshi cattlepost near Mabesekwa village.

The woman was stabbed to death with a sharp object in the wee hours of Friday at a shebeen where she had been drinking alcohol with her friends.

Confirming the incident, Detective Assistant Superintendent Karabo Kgaodi of Tonota Police said they have since arrested a 19-year-old man believed to have killed the woman.

“The suspect was arrested at Bodigaphala cattle post a few kilometres from Mabesekwa in broad daylight on the same Friday.

“Details surrounding the incident are still sketchy but I confirm that the suspect and the deceased were not in a relationship and that the woman was confirmed dead upon arrival at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital” said the police boss.

The suspect will appear before Francistown Magistrate Court on Wednesday.