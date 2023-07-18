Connect with us

Tame, timid, toothless

Tame, timid, toothless
Limp Zebras stumble out of COSAFA

*Limp Zebras stumble out of COSAFA *Fed-up Mpote blasts local league failings Botswana’s COSAFA hopes faded in the harsh cold of Durban on Tuesday evening, frozen out in depressing, all-too familiar fashion as the Zebras stumbled to a goalless draw against Namibia. With only four teams progressing to the knock-out stages - the three group […]

