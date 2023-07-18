Tame, timid, toothless

*Limp Zebras stumble out of COSAFA *Fed-up Mpote blasts local league failings Botswana’s COSAFA hopes faded in the harsh cold of Durban on Tuesday evening, frozen out in depressing, all-too familiar fashion as the Zebras stumbled to a goalless draw against Namibia. With only four teams progressing to the knock-out stages - the three group […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:COSAFA, Gaborone United, Lebogang Ditsele, Orapa United, Royal AM midfielder Shaune Mogaila, Tebogo Kopelang, Teenage Mpote, Voice on Sports
Click to comment