On the edge of history

Chadibe poised for Premier League promotion

The tiny village of Chadibe stands on the edge of football history.

Going into the final day of the season, the minnows lead the Debswana First Division North, with Coach Thatayaone Sonny’s team potentially just 90 minutes away from the title and a place in the Premier League!

Level on points with Motlakase Power Dynamos, but above the Palapye powerhouse thanks to a superior goal-difference of seven, Chadibe will be crowned champions if they beat Mbalakalungu on Saturday.

It is a remarkable effort for a village with a population of just 5, 371, and a team only formed nine years ago.

However, they are not there yet.

Slip-up in Kasane, and Chadibe would leave the door wide open for Motlakase to crash the promotion party.

Three weeks ago, Dynamos looked to have the championship in the bag, only to draw three in a row – an ill-timed loss of form that allowed Abafana Ba Jabulile to catch them.

They end their campaign at home to BR Highlanders, who have nothing to play for.

Two points behind the log leaders, Sankoyo Bush Bucks form part of the equation as well.

The men from Maun are away at Santa Green in Mahalapye, and can still end the season as champions if they win and both Chadibe and Motlakase lose.

The stakes are high and the tension rising; fortunately for Chadibe, in Coach Sonny, they have a calm, bright young coach who has been here before.

The tactician was assistant to Seemo Mpatane when Eleven Angels famously won promotion to the top flight in 2022, and was at the helm when TAFIC went up last season.

He is confident of completing the hat-trick with Chadibe.

When asked for the secret to his success and incredible consistency, the humble gaffer put it down to his love for the game.

“I read, watch a lot of football and research whenever I get a chance and also consult with those that know more than I do!”

Ahead of their date with destiny this weekend, despite the magnitude of the Mbalakalungu match, Sonny stressed the mood in camp was relaxed and his players were not feeling any pressure.

“We’re not doing anything extra for the weekend game; we’ll just do what we’ve always done. Trying to change tactics or style of play may cause us to stress and end up losing the game,” he concluded.

Having missed out on promotion in devastating fashion last season, losing on penalties to VTM in the play-offs after finishing second in the league, Chadibe are on the verge of redemption.

Meanwhile, the fact that three teams can finish top has posed a slight dilemma for the First Division North’s committee and were to keep the trophy.

“We consulted all three teams and came to a resolution that the trophy will be in the central for teams that will be playing in Mahalapye and Palapye. If it happens that Chadibe wins the league, we have agreed that they will awarded the trophy on their return from Kasane,” explained Secretary General, Daniel Nkoketsang.