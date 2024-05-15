Finestar dazzle at BDMA Football League

The Botswana Diamond Manufacturers Association (BDMA) Football League came to a resounding end on Saturday (May 04, 2024), climaxing with a thrilling encounter between the league’s top two sides: Finestar Botswana and Tache Botswana.

Proving worthy champions, Finestar continued their fine form to go through the three-month tournament undefeated. Tache had to settle for the runners-up place, followed by Pluczenic Botswana and then KGK Diamonds Botswana.

The sporting spectacle was backed by DTC Botswana (Platinum Sponsor), First Capital Bank (Gold Sponsor) and Village Imaging (T-Shirt Sponsor).

Now in its 5th edition, the BDMA Football League has become one of the most talked-about leagues in the country, with the final match attracting well over 2, 000 spectators.

With the tournament kicking off on 9 March, games alternated between Taung VDC grounds and Taung Primary School, located in Broadhurst, Gaborone.

The Chief Guest of the event was Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Hon. Anna Mokgethi who praised BDMA for its meaningful contribution towards job creation and value chain development within the diamond sector.

She urged the association to continue its good work, appealing to its members to create more jobs for the country.

Mokgethi applauded BDMA for providing opportunity for grassroots football to flourish in Botswana and encouraged the players to replicate the same teamwork and leadership skills they displayed on the pitch at the workplace.

“The efforts of BDMA has a strong social impact on its employees and the communities surrounding them,” noted the Minister.

Other important guests present through the tournament included: Mr. Gregory Jooset from DTCB, Mr. Mani from FCB, Mrs. Nita Bhagat from Village Imaging, Mr. Kudza the Botswana TT Association President, Mr. Tabona the GM of GIA Botswana, Mrs Porche – Mrs Botswana 2023, Ms. Betty – Miss Millennium Botswana 2023, Members of the Diamond Hub, Members of De Beers & I-Hennig, Members of the Industry and other government organisations.

A curtain-raiser was played between DTC Botswana and De beers football team, with the game ending in a draw.

With the feel good factor out in full force, members of the Diamond Cutting industry braved the chilly weather, continuing to dance until sunset to celebrate the end of the tournament.

As well as providing top notch entertainment, the event supported the informal sector of Botswana, who benefited by selling food and drinks throughout.