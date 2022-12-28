Soldier rapes lover’s best friend

A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) employee has been arrested in connection with a suspected rape incident of his girlfriend's best friend on Boxing Day.

According to Tshesebe Station Commander Superintendent Mothusi Phadi, the trio who hail from Themashanga were on their way to Tsamaya village to continue their drinking spree, when the soldier made advances and demanded sex from his shocked victim.

The Voice has learnt that when the girl told him that it'd be immoral of her to sleep with him behind he best friend's back, the horny soldier did not take kindly to the rejection and dragged the...