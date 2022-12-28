6 year old dies in freak accident

A South African girl aged six has died after falling off her parents's vehicle on Monday.

The young girl, together with her seven-year-old sister were seated at the back of a Toyota Land Cruiser while their parents occupied the two front seats.

Jwaneng Police Station Commander, Superintendent Thuso Basuti, confirmed to The Voice that the family was travelling from Jwaneng to their farm.

"It was reported that the children were seated on a spare wheel and we suspect that due to the condition of the road, the child might have been flung out of the car, and unfortunately was run over by t...