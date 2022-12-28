Connect with us

Washed away
CAR RECOVERED IN MATSIMASWEU RIVER

Man drowns after car sinks in flooding river

Police have warned motorists to be vigilant and avoid driving into flooded roads during this wet festive season.

The concerned cops issued the warning after the body of a 40- year- old man who drowned in Matsimaswaane River was recovered on Monday, 6km from the place where his car was submerged.

The late Motse Seabo emet his demise in a car accident that occurred when he was trying to cross the river within Lion’s Park Estate this past weekend.

Ramotswa Police station commander, Keoagile Tau confirmed that they received a report of the...

