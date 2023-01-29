Connect with us

News

Slain Molepolole taxi driver laid to rest

By

Published

A Molepolole taxi driver who was on Tuesday shot dead in cold blood was this morning laid to rest amid emotional scenes of anguish and disappointment.
A cloud of grief engulfed Garanta cemetery as Ofitlhile ‘Fix Honey’ Ofitlhile’s casket was lowered into the grave, emotional voices cutting through the morning air in a crescendo of high pitched wails.
Business at the taxi rank also temporarily came to a stand still as taxi drivers- in a spirit of solidarity, took time away from their daily routine to join the deceased’s friends and family to bid their departed comrade  farewell.
As speaker a...

