Drug addict locked up for 15 years

A prohibited immigrant, who entered the country illegally, will spend the next 15 years behind bars after he was found in possession of drugs.

The Zimbabwean man, Pasvel Ngwenya, 30, who was found in possession of dagga and two tablets of methcathinone, has since pleaded guilty to all the charges, further claiming that he took the drugs to relieve himself of stress.

Magistrate Jobbie Moilatshimo sentenced Ngwenya to two months imprisonment for entering the country illegally, wholly suspended for two years on condition that he does not commit the same offence.

She sentenced him to two ...