Masisi preaches reconciliation with Khama

President Mokgweetsi Masisi made a surprising call yesterday when he mentioned his wish for reconciliation with former President Ian Khama.

When welcoming Member of Parliament for Shoshong, Aubrey Lesaso, into the ruling party from Umbrella for Democratic Change, during a fully packed rally, Masisi said that his wish was that one day they can meet with Khama and reconcile. "Ke rapela modimo gore nako ngwe re tla kopana maitshwarelo," he said before throwing a shade at him saying, "Leene a iketle a seka a lebala gore o se a leng sone ka ntata ya party ya Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)."

...