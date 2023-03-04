Six charged for killing suspected thief

Six men in the murder of a man accused of stealing P3 000 from his blind 75-year-old aunt were this week remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates court.

The six men, Gasekao Phutsietsile, 32, of Botshabelo ward, Tebogo Tshosa, 34, from Matlhalerwa ward, Lesego Ramontsho, 27, from Mmopi ward all in Molepolole, Tshokoetsile Ramontsho, 26, Gadibolelwe Borife, 39, and Tsepo Ramontsho aged 41 all from Khuduyamajako settlement are each facing a count of murder after they allegedly beat up one Lame Moguro Mafiose (35) to death last Sunday.

Pleading for the accuseds’ remand before Principal M...