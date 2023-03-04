Manex laid to rest this morning

Popular Maun socialite and businessman, Reneilwe Manex Genty Duke Wright, was this morning at Thito ward cemetery in Maun as eulogies continued to pour in.

The flamboyant 33-yearold died in hospital in South Africa on the 26th of February from heart and renal organs complications.

His family and friends described him as a larger than life personality who was full of love and lived the 'life of a Hollywood star'.

"He liked finer things in life, fast cars, fashion, glamour and showbiz," it was noted in his funeral programme.

He was the owner of Fresh Exclusives, an exclusive night cl...