Cresta reopens terrace cafe

Cresta Lodge’s in-house cafe reopened its doors this week, embracing a renewed and refreshed 'Bona Botswana Jwa Rona' Campaign which is giving a platform to different local suppliers, craft makers and manufacturers.

The re-launch of the Terrace Cafe saw Cresta Lodge partnering with a number of local businesses to give them the opportunity to profile themselves before corporates, media, influencers and other stakeholders as part of their Bona Botswana Jwa Rona Campaign.

Cresta Hotels Head of Marketing Lorato Tebogo spoke to The Voice at the Cafe’s comeback ceremony. “Due to the impact of ...