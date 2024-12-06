Our diamonds are sparkling again- Boko

Boko promises global spotlight for Botswana diamonds

President Advocate Duma Boko returned from Antwerp, Belgium last Tuesday with bold promises of brighter days ahead for Botswana’s diamond industry.

When addressing journalists on Wednesday, Boko described the visit as a resounding success, assuring the nation that Botswana diamonds are poised to shine brighter than ever on the global stage.

While addressing global diamond stakeholders, Boko emphasised Botswana’s pivotal role in ensuring “dirty diamonds” are kept out of the global market. “Botswana is recognized as a critical partner to the G7 in ensuring ethical diamond trade,” he declared, cementing Botswana’s reputation as a leader in transparency and governance.

President Boko said whist the diamond industry is facing challenges, signs of recovery are emerging, particularly in advanced economies like the United States, one of the world’s largest diamond consumers.

He said the partnership between Botswana and De Beers is for prosperity of all. “In Belgium, I reaffirmed Botswana’s enduring partnership with De Beers, a collaboration that has been the cornerstone of our diamond industry for decades. While negotiations are ongoing, I want to assure Batswana that these discussions are progressing well and culminate in a stronger, more equitable agreement for our nation. Together, Botswana and De Beers are committed to tackling the momentary challenges in the diamond market, and this partnership will continue to create opportunities for growth, not just for the industry, but for every Motswana whose livelihood is touched by diamonds,” Boko said.

Accompanied by Minister of Minerals Bogolo Kenewendo and Minister of International Affairs Dr. Phenyo Butale, Boko led an investment forum with Belgian business leaders, sparking enthusiasm among investors.

“We are creating a future where Botswana is not just a diamond leader but a gateway for trade and investment across Africa and the world,” Boko stated.

He highlighted Botswana’s political stability, world-class infrastructure potential, and investor-friendly environment as key draws for global partners.

While admitting that there was urgent need to diversify the economy, Boko said that initiatives like the investment in renewable energy and proposed production of industrial hemp are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth.

During the visit, Botswana was granted a significant recognition as an important player in the global diamond industry, something which is expected to also boost its reputation for many years to come.

“One of the achievements of this trip was Botswana being granted approval to establish a verification note as part of the global initiative to certify the origins of diamonds. This means that Botswana will now align with G7 requirements by playing a direct role in verifying that diamonds do not originate from restricted regions, including Russia. This approval is not just a recognition of Botswana’s leadership in the diamond industry, it is a vote of confidence in our transparency, governance and commitment to ethical practices. The world is looking to Botswana as a trusted partner in ensuring that diamonds traded globally meet the highest standards of integrity,” he said.

He added that while Botswana is a small country with no military clout to intervene in international disputes, government will continue to maintain a balance between the interests of the nation and the importance of having bilateral relations with other countries across the world.