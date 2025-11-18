Service with a purpose

At the forefront of Botswana’s growing movement to professionalise volunteerism stands Olerato Mathodi, a dynamic social innovator and founder of Volunteer Hub International Trust (VHIT).

Passionate about transforming volunteer work into a structured pathway for employability, innovation, and economic growth, Mathodi has become one of the leading voices calling for a national legal framework on volunteerism.

In this week’s Big Interview, she speaks candidly about her journey, the power of service, and why she believes Botswana is ready to turn volunteerism into a national development engine.

In a world where youth unemployment remains one of Botswana’s biggest challenges, one woman is proving that the answer might just lie in giving back.

Meet Olerato Mathodi, the dynamic founder of Volunteer Hub International Trust (VHIT), who is championing a fresh approach, turning volunteerism into a structured pathway for employability and innovation.

Armed with passion, policy know-how, and a track record that has caught the attention of the African Union, Mathodi is challenging the old view that volunteering is “free labour.”

This week, our reporter ONNEILE NTOKOLO had a chat with the social innovator who’s turning good deeds into great futures.

To start off, please tell our readers who Olerato Mathodi is, your age, where you come from, your educational background, and what you do professionally?

Thank you! My name is Olerato Mathodi, and I’m a youth development and volunteerism specialist in my 30s, born and raised in Serowe, Botswana. I’m trained in Broadcasting and Journalism, specializing in Communication for Development, with professional certifications from the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Ashoka Academy, African Union, and UNICEF in volunteer policy, systems change, and project management.

Professionally, I work at the intersection of volunteerism, youth development, and policy advisory. Regionally, I’ve served as a founding member of the African Union Volunteer Steering Committee and contributed to the AU–ILO Youth Employment Strategy. Locally, I’ve worked to influence volunteerism policy by facilitating the African Union to capacitate the Ministry of Youth on Volunteer Programming and Policy Development. I’m also the proud founder of Volunteer Hub International Trust (VHIT), which I founded in 2023.

Great! You’re the founder of VHIT. What inspired you to create this organization, and what gap were you hoping to fill in Botswana’s social and economic landscape?

Great question! I founded VHIT after noticing a recurring problem, young people are constantly told they lack experience, yet there are no structured pathways for them to actually gain that experience. On the other hand, organizations want volunteers but often don’t know how to recruit, manage, or develop them in a way that leads to real skills growth.

VHIT was created to professionalize volunteerism, introduce standards, and match youth to structured, meaningful opportunities, not just random “helping out.” We’ve built a system where volunteerism becomes a bridge for exposure, experience, and employability.

The national conversation on volunteerism gained traction after Minister Lesego Chombo’s remarks under NDP 12. How do you view this renewed interest, and what opportunities does it present for Botswana’s youth?

Minister Chombo’s remarks under NDP 12 were powerful, they signaled that volunteerism is finally being recognized as a development tool, not just charity work. This shift opens up immense opportunities. It can reduce youth unemployment by creating structured experience pathways, build a national culture of participation and accountability, and strengthen grassroots development efforts. Volunteerism, when done right, is a low-cost, high-impact employment accelerator.

You’ve often said that “volunteering is not exploitation, it’s exposure.” Could you unpack that statement for young people who might feel hesitant to volunteer?

Absolutely! Many young people associate volunteering with free labour, but structured volunteerism is not free work, it’s paid in experience. The world doesn’t pay for what you know; it pays for what you can do.

Through volunteering, young people build networks before they need them, get references before applying for jobs, and demonstrate their capabilities even before they have formal qualifications. It’s truly the bridge between potential and opportunity.

In your view, how can structured volunteerism bridge the gap between education and employment for young Batswana?

That’s a crucial point. Volunteerism gives young people something universities can’t always offer- practical work experience and soft skills. A structured program matches youth with relevant opportunities, tracks their performance, and converts their participation into a portfolio of evidence. This turns volunteer work into proof of competence, not just participation.

VHIT has developed a Volunteer Management Toolkit and Volunteer Handbook. Could you walk us through what these tools entail and how they support both organizations and volunteers?

Of course! We created two main tools. The Volunteer Management Toolkit helps organizations recruit, manage, evaluate, and retain volunteers. It includes templates, forms, monitoring and evaluation tools, and policy guides.

The Volunteer Handbook, on the other hand, protects volunteers’ rights and clarifies expectations, safety protocols, codes of conduct, and grievance procedures. Together, these tools professionalize the volunteer journey for both organizations and volunteers alike.

You’ve called for a national legal and policy framework to professionalise volunteerism. What would such a framework look like, and why is it important for Botswana’s development goals?

Such a framework would define volunteer rights and responsibilities, introduce minimum standards, and ensure alignment with AU and ILO guidelines. It would also create a national volunteer database and reporting system.

This is essential because it allows volunteerism to feed directly into national employment and development metrics, making it a recognised part of Botswana’s growth agenda.

Some people still see volunteering as “free labour.” How do you change this perception and help society understand its economic and professional value?

We have to change the language and structure. Volunteering is not free labour. It’s a skills exchange. Instead of saying, “Come help,” we should say, “This assignment will give you experience in project management, communications, or monitoring and evaluation.” Once people see the value and skill-building aspects, the perception naturally shifts.

VHIT also advocates for volunteers to receive support such as meals or transport. Why is this essential, and how can organizations budget for it realistically?

That’s a very important point. Youth cannot be expected to contribute to national development at their own expense. Small reimbursements, like meals or transport stipends, remove barriers and make volunteerism more inclusive.

Budgeting for it is simple, include volunteers in project budgets, allocate a daily stipend or meal contribution, and categorize it under “logistics” rather than “salaries.”

You’ve aligned VHIT’s work with the African Union’s approach to volunteerism. How does this continental alignment strengthen Botswana’s volunteer ecosystem?

VHIT aligns with initiatives such as the AU Youth Volunteer Corps and the AU-ILO Youth Employment Strategy, which ensures our work meets internationally recognized standards, competencies, and outcomes. This alignment gives Botswana a seat at regional tables and access to continental frameworks and opportunities.

You’ve highlighted corporate volunteerism as an untapped engine for private sector growth and ESG impact. How can businesses in Botswana practically integrate volunteer programs into their operations?

Great question! Businesses can start by identifying causes that align with their ESG pillars, then offer employees skills-based volunteer days. It’s important to track the impact, in hours served, beneficiaries reached, and skills transferred. The result is improved brand reputation, better employee engagement, and stronger community trust.

From your experience, how does volunteering enhance employability skills such as leadership, teamwork, and adaptability? And can you share any success stories?

Volunteering builds leadership through project management, teamwork through collaboration, and adaptability through problem-solving in real-world settings.

One success story that really stands out is of a young woman we placed in an NGO for a three-month assignment. She gained exposure in communication and project management and was later offered full-time employment because of her excellent performance. Recently, she was part of the SADC team from Botswana overseeing elections in Tanzania,a huge milestone! It just shows that experience speaks louder than a CV.

If Botswana adopted a national volunteer policy tomorrow, what transformation would you expect in the next decade?

In ten years, we’d see lower youth unemployment, higher civic participation, and stronger community development outcomes. We’d also have a national system that tracks skills and experience gained through volunteerism. Ultimately, we’d move from dependence to a culture of self-initiated development.

On a personal note, what has volunteerism taught you?

Volunteerism has taught me that impact doesn’t start with resources , it starts with willingness. It’s also shown me that leadership is not a title; it’s service.

So, what do you do in your spare time? Have you tied a knot?

(laughs)Well outside of work, I enjoy reading, traveling, and spending time with my son. I’m a mother first before anything else. I’m not married, and motherhood has deeply shaped my purpose-driven approach to leadership.

And finally, thank God it’s Friday! What are your weekend plans?

After a long week of giving and engaging, I recharge by spending quality time with my son, usually outdoors, somewhere quiet where I can be present and grounded. It’s my way of refueling before diving back into the work I love.