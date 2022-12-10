Court to rule on Montshiwa murder

The late Fairgrounds Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Michael Montshiwa’s murder trial came to an end last Friday.

32 state witnesses testified before Judge Zein Kebonang of the Gaborone High Court.

In 2016, the Police Investigating Officers suffered a major setback as their key witness in this matter, Abobakwe Kgwarae went missing and was later found unconscious and beaten to near death between Commerce Park and Kgale. He was taken to Bokamoso Private Hospital where he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit and later succumbed to the head injuries he suffered during the assault. S...