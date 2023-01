WATCH: When life gives you lemons, regardless of how sour, throw in an insane amount of sugar and make a mean lemonade!

This is the ethos Boago Gosenyang lives by. Despite being blind, since the age of 10, the 29-year-old is determined to chase his dreams.

He is currently part of the team that produces the Molemi Ithute and Pitso ya Balemi radio programmes for the Ministry of Agriculture, describing radio as a second set of eyes through which he sees the world....