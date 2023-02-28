Ready for the wild

Wilderness Safaris holds refresher course for guides

In its continued efforts to produce world-class guides, recently-rebranded Wilderness Safaris Botswana are conducting a refresher course for its 52 guides.

The initiative runs for a month and will see the guides divided into 12 groups, which will each undergo training for a week.

In an interview with Voice Money, Wilderness Private Guide Manager, Attorney Vasco revealed the training is meant to reignite the passion in their guides as well as to align them with their new brand.

“Recently we have rebranded and now we want to re-a...